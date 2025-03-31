With the N0. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have a lot of tough decisions to make on what direction they want their team to go in. That could also include trading one of their quarterbacks, as there have been rumors flying around about Joe Milton III and what the Patriots could do with him. Apparently, head coach Mike Vrabel has heard the chatter, and he spoke about the trade rumors surrounding Milton.

“I think Joe did everything they asked him to do last year … he worked extremely hard. And that's tough when you're a quarterback. Everybody wants to play … He was ready for his opportunity there late in the season which I commend him on,” Vrabel said via Mike Kadlick of CLNS Media.

Milton came in at the end of last season and had a nice performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, and it seems like that was the game that could have sparked interest in him across the league. Unfortunately for Milton, he won't get much playing time because Drake Maye is the QB1.

“Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to be the starter… Where that leads to, we'll see as the draft approaches. Where Joe is on April 7 is our offseason workout program,” Vrabel said via Mark Daniels of MassLive.

Will the Patriots trade Joe Milton III?

Earlier in the month, rumors emerged suggesting that the Patriots were looking to trade Milton, but it has to be the right situation for him, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The Patriots have had discussions on trading QB Joe Milton III and would like to trade him to the right situation to continue his development in the NFL — should a deal get done,” Schultz wrote. “New England loves Milton, but Drake Maye is their franchise, and they just signed Josh Dobbs to a 2-year, $8M contract to be the backup.”

It's uncertain where Milton could go right now and start, but there's a good chance that he could go somewhere and continue to develop. It's obvious that he has the skill set to be a solid player, but he has to keep working in order to a starting opportunity to come his way.

The Patriots had a big free agency after signing Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Morgan Moses, Harold Landry, and Garrett Bradbury. Their most recent signing was Stefon Diggs, who should be a big help to their wide receiver room when he returns from the torn ACL injury he suffered in 2024.