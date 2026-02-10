The New England Patriots may still be reeling after Super Bowl 60. New England got demolished by Seattle 29-13 in a game that always felt out of reach for the AFC champions. But Sunday's crushing defeat has not turned the attitude around the Patriots into something bitter.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel gave a classy closing statement to the media during his press conference on Tuesday.

“I appreciate you guys, I don't know how many people I got to see after the game but I want to thank you,” Vrabel said. “Thank you for covering us, thank you for the care that you gave a lot of these stories. We fully understand that we are judged, we are questioned. That's your job, that's what you guys are here for. But [I] appreciate the respect that you gave us, gave me, gave our team, gave our organization.”

Vrabel's kind words for the media is the exact opposite of what New England is known for from the Belichick years. Belichick was notoriously blunt when talking with the media.

To really drive home the difference, Vrabel even cracked a joke towards the end of his remarks.

“Look forward to seeing you guys in April maybe, or whenever I have to talk to you again,” Vrabel joked. “I know it is at the [NFL Scouting Combine], I'm just kidding.”

Vrabel concluded by wishing a happy birthday to Stacey James, the team's VP of Communications.

Mike Vrabel got real about “blame game” after Super Bowl 60 loss

Article Continues Below

Vrabel was also a class act when talking with reporters following Super Bowl 60.

He refused to play the blame game despite his team's subpar showing during their most important game in several years.

“We can sit here and try to put it on one guy. You’ll be disappointed cause that’ll never happen,” Vrabel said after the game. “It starts with us as the coaching staff, and making sure that we're doing our part, and then obviously, we have to be able to execute, we gotta be able to protect. When we do protect, we have to be able to progress through and throw to the guys open and help the quarterback, and then he's gotta be better. That's just how it goes. That's never gonna change.”

It was great to see Vrabel stick up for his team despite Sunday's terrible Super Bowl loss.

The future is still bright in New England with Vrabel and Drake Maye leading the charge.