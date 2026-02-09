There was a charge of optimism for the New England Patriots when Mike Vrabel was hired as coach in the offseason. The team was desperate for an identity following the era of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and Vrabel seemed like the guy who could mold a new culture.

That is exactly what he did, steering the Patriots in the Super Bowl for the first time since winning it all in 2019. They, however, fell short, bowing to the Seattle Seahawks, 29-13, at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

New England did not find the end zone until the fourth quarter, as Seattle's defense made everything difficult.

Vrabel, however, refused to blame anyone for their subpar performance.

“We can sit here and try to put it on one guy. You’ll be disappointed cause that’ll never happen. It starts with us as the coaching staff, and making sure that we're doing our part, and then obviously, we have to be able to execute, we gotta be able to protect,” said the 50-year-old Vrabel in the postgame conference.

“When we do protect, we have to be able to progress through and throw to the guys open and help the quarterback, and then he's gotta be better. That's just how it goes. That's never gonna change.”

“We can sit here and try to put it on one guy. You’ll be disappointed cause that’ll never happen.” Mike Vrabel isn't blaming anyone for the loss in Super Bowl LX. pic.twitter.com/VZpTCcL711 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 9, 2026

Article Continues Below

Drake Maye went 27-of-43 for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He threw two interceptions and was sacked six times.

Maye admitted that he received a pain-killing injection before the game for his shoulder injury.

The Patriots attempted to rally in the final quarter, but the Seahawks held on to capture their first title since 2014.

Vrabel, who was named Coach of the Year, credited the Seahawks for being the “best team” they've played this season.

It was his first appearance in the Super Bowl as a coach. He won three titles as a linebacker with the Patriots.