Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is a little behind on his 2026 NFL Draft preparation, even if he knows his team needs a new tight end.

Despite free agency all but wrapped up and the draft quickly approaching, Payton admitted he has not done much research yet as of Tuesday, DNVR Broncos' Zac Stevens reported. All Payton noted about the draft is that he knows Denver needs to target tight end, and he admitted he wants to “get to know” the prospects as much as he can over the next month.

The Broncos still have Evan Engram on their roster, with whom Payton is clearly not satisfied. Engram tallied 461 receiving yards and one touchdown in 16 games in 2025.

Payton's admission is noteworthy, but not the end of the world for the Broncos. Head coaches typically assume advisory roles on draft night, merely chipping in their opinions while general managers and scouts do the majority of the heavy lifting.

The Broncos currently own seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, among the fewest in the league. All but one of their selections will be on Day Three after Denver sent its first, third, and fourth-round picks to the Miami Dolphins for star receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Payton's comments essentially reveal that the Broncos will target a tight end with their second-round selection, the 62nd overall pick of the draft. Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, the 2025 John Mackey Award recipient, and Notre Dame's Eli Raridon are projected to fall within that range. Any other player at the position would be considered a reach in a shallow tight end class.