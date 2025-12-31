The New England Patriots are currently gearing up for their regular season finale on Sunday afternoon at home against the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots have been wildly impressive this year, currently sitting at 13-3, and having secured the top spot in the AFC East over the weekend with a road win over the New York Jets, combined with a loss by the Buffalo Bills at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Wednesday, the team got a positive update on a key member of their offensive line, who has been out of the lineup.

“LT Will Campbell officially returned to #Patriots practice on Wednesday,” reported Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated on X, formerly Twitter.

Campbell has been out of the lineup since late November with an MCL sprain, but it appears he is gearing up for a return as the season nears its conclusion.

Campbell was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after playing his college football at LSU, and didn't take long to establish himself as a key member of their offensive line unit. While the team has done a solid job of holding down the fort and protecting Drake Maye in his absence, they'll certainly want to have Campbell back for their upcoming playoff run.

In any case, the Patriots still have an outside shot at the number one overall seed in the AFC as the season enters its final week. They are set to kick off against the Dolphins on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET.