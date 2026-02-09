The New England Patriots fell one game short of winning their seventh Super Bowl. While they have been tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories with 6, they now hold the record for the most Super Bowl losses. The 29-13 defeat to the Seahawks was their 6th defeat in the competition for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and no team has lost more.

The Patriots were unable to launch their offense against the Seahawks until the fourth quarter. They had fallen behind 19-0 by that time, and second-year quarterback Drake Maye was unable to find open receivers when his offensive line gave him time.

However, Seattle was able to put significant pressure on him throughout the game. Maye was sacked 6 times by the Seahawks, and the quarterback who finished second to Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams in the MVP voting was unable to find his rhythm until the game was firmly in the corner of the Seahawks.

Patriots could not mount a serious comeback

The Patriots were able to score a couple of 4th quarter touchdowns to gain some respectability, but it was clear that the Seahawks were the stronger team from start to finish.

Mike Vrabel, the winner of the NFL's Coach of the Year Award, saw his defense put up a strong performance. The Patriots limited Seattle t0 four field goals until late in the third quarter. However, Maye fumbled late in that period, Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold was able to find tight end AJ Barner for the first touchdown of the game.

That score effectively clinched the game for the Seahawks because the Patriots were not going to be able to score enough points while shutting down Seattle the rest of the way.

The Patriots had a brilliant year, going from last place in the AFC East to first and winning the AFC title. But they could not find their game in the Super Bowl and they now have the most losses in the history of the game.