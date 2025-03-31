The New England Patriots could be stoked to land Travis Hunter in the NFL Draft. If that were the case, head coach Mike Vrabel would absolutely love it.

After the Patriots landed the No. 1 pick, they squandered the opportunity late in the season. However, with the fourth overall pick, it could be likely that Hunter lands with New England.

He elaborated more on how he could utilize Hunter if the team acquires him.

“I don't know how anybody could say how hard it would be [to play both sides of the ball],” Vrabel said via Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. “We've never seen a player necessarily do it…Never going to put any restrictions on Travis or any player.”

Hunter has been adamant about playing two sides of the ball. He showed that he is an elite defensive back and wide receiver. He ended up leading the Big 12 in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

To cap off his historic season, Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy over Ashton Jeanty. He became the first defensive back to do so since Charles Woodson in 1997.

Patriots' Mike Vrabel wouldn't limit Travis Hunter

Although skeptics remain committed to having Hunter play one side of the ball, Vrabel doesn't see that happening. Hunter is a unique player, who is dominant on both sides. Limiting that could be a disservice to his play.

If he were to play both sides, Vrabel explained more via Andrew Callahan of The Boston Globe on X (formerly Twitter).

“I think to improve, there has to be a primary focus,” Vrabel said. “Just to be able to get some of the details that are required in this league.”

The top-rated defensive back has the seal of approval from his former head coach, Deion Sanders. The latter, which is a Hall of Famer, raved about Hunter for years before he committed to a university.

The work ethic, and most importantly, his character, were on full display. Fast forward to the NFL Combine, and more of the same has been said.

Either way, he could fall right into the Patriots lap at No. 4. Still, they might be white-knuckled with who could select him in the draft.

Judging from Vrabel's comments, if there's a chance to land Hunter, they will take every opportunity to do so. Pairing him with Drake Maye could be huge for the offense.

In addition, a backfield of Christian Gonzalez and Hunter could devastate opposing receiving corps. There's a beautiful mix brewing in Foxborough if Hunter lands with them in the NFL Draft.