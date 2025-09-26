The New England Patriots will be facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, and the hope is that they can get back on track after their loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the other hand, some things are bigger than football, and that's probably what's going on for the Patriots right now, as Terrell Williams was diagnosed with cancer, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

“Patriots DC Terrell Williams has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, per Mike Vrabel. Williams is in the process of determining a treatment plan. Vrabel: ‘We want to send our regards and let everybody know publicly that's what he's dealing with,'” Williams wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There's no doubt the Patriots will stand beside Williams through this moment, and hopefully, they'll give more updates as they come.

