The New England Patriots will be facing the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, and with some injuries to the team, they've decided to elevate a few players from the practice squad, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“For TNF, the Patriots elevated LB Darius Harris and RB D'Ernest Johnson from the practice squad to their active roster,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Harris and Johnson could be key contributors against the Jets, or they could be depth pieces for if someone goes down during the game. The Patriots are looking to continue their winning streak to eight games.

The Patriots will be missing three players heading into the game, as Rhamondre Stevenson, Austin Hooper, and Kayshon Boutte were ruled out a day before.

Stevenson has missed the past two games for the Patriots because of a toe injury. He did practice this week, but it seems like he's not close to returning just yet. For the time being, TreVeyon Henderson has taken over as the lead back, and he's been dominant, especially in their last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he finished with 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Hooper suffered a concussion against the Buccaneers, and he's still going through protocol to return. With it being a short week, he did not practice, and there could be a chance that he returns to the field next week if he passes all the steps in the protocol. For now, Hunter Henry will take most of the snaps at the tight end position, and for the past few years, he's been reliable for what the Patriots need.