The New England Patriots made it all the way to the Super Bowl, and the hope for them is that they can get back next season. They'll have to find a way to improve their roster, and that means also moving on from some players. Stefon Diggs is the latest player who has been informed that he will not be returning to the team, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Patriots informed four-time Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs they’re releasing him after the start of the league year next week, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Releasing Diggs will leave behind $9.7 million of dead cap to the Patriots, which will help free up $16.6 million of cap space.

In Diggs' first season, he started in 17 games and had 85 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. He was a key piece for the Patriots' offense, as Drake Maye found ways to spread the wealth around his receivers. In the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, Diggs was not able to have much success, as he only had three receptions for 37 yards.

The Patriots will most likely find other options on the free agent market, or they could use the draft to add depth to the team.

There is also a chance that the Patriots could trade for a wide receiver, and DJ Moore's name has come up, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

“One Bears player plenty around the league are keeping an eye on is wide receiver D.J. Moore,” Jones wrote. “The former first-round pick is coming off his least productive year of his career. The Patriots could be a landing spot for Moore if the Bears do a deal involving the receiver, or he could be part of a hypothetical package that goes to a needy Las Vegas team in a deal for Crosby.”

It will be interesting to see what direction the Patriots go in this offseason to improve their receiver depth.