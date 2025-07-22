The New England Patriots have added an interesting addition to the trenches ahead of training camp for the 2025 NFL season, bringing in defensive lineman David Olajiga.

Olajiga agreed to a deal with the Patriots on Sunday. He joins the roster as a roster-exempt 91st player, being a member of the International Pathway Player Program (IPPP). He went undrafted in 2024, being on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad for five months before they cut him.

Olajiga starred at the JUCO level of college football, representing Butler Community College in Kansas and Central Missouri. He appeared in 32 games at Central Missouri and recorded 98 tackles (47 solo), 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one pass deflection, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four blocked kicks.

What's next for Patriots after signing David Olajiga

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to defensive end Keion White (99) and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) after minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium.
Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's an intriguing pickup for the Patriots to make. They give David Olajiga the opportunity to take part in training camp activities while bolstering their depth in the trenches.

Olajiga will be part of the practice squad as August rolls in, providing competition to the defensive line. It will be a challenge to secure a spot on the depth chart, much less a starting job. However, he can still give his fellow teammates a run for their money to prove himself.

The Patriots continue to make steps in their rebuild. They have Mike Vrabel as the new head coach, looking to bring the franchise back to serious contention. Following Tom Brady's departure in 2020, New England has made the playoffs once in the last four years.

The Patriots have retooled this offseason, looking to make plenty of noise in 2025. With quarterback Drake Maye entering his second year, the team added weapons with Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins joining the receiving corps. They will look to improve from a 4-13 record in 2024, being at the bottom of the AFC East Division standings.

