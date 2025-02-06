Roger Goodell’s master plan for world domination began nearly 20 years ago when London hosted an NFL game during the 2007 season. It marked the first time a regular season game was played outside of North America. Since then, Goodell has toiled to conquer additional countries, most recently announcing that the league is headed to Australia in 2026.

Now Goodell has shifted his monomaniacal focus to yet another unsuspecting European locale as the NFL will reportedly add Ireland to its list of host countries, per Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on X. The announcement of an Ireland NFL game is expected in the near future.

Since launching its International Series in London in 2007, Goodell has expanded the league’s reach. The NFL added games in Mexico beginning in 2016, in Germany beginning in 2022 and in Brazil, which debuted as a host country in 2024.

And, of course, the league isn’t stopping there. The NFL has already confirmed upcoming regular season contests in Spain (Madrid) starting in 2025 and in Australia (Melbourne) starting in 2026. Now, Ireland will join the ranks of host countries as football slowly spreads across the globe.

Roger Goodell won’t stop until the NFL is everywhere

At this point all 32 teams have played abroad. However, the Jaguars have by far played the most games overseas. Jacksonville has played a home game in London every year since 2013 – with the exception of the 2020 season due to a virus that was going around at the time.

The Jaguars are scheduled to play their 14th regular season UK game in 2025. Jacksonville has gone 7-6 since first playing in England over a decade ago. They’re one of three teams with a home game in London during the 2025 season, along with the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns. Incredibly, no matter what teams the NFL sends abroad, the tickets are always in high demand.

In addition to England and Spain, the league will hold another game in Germany in 2025. However, Berlin will be the host city after Munich was conquered by Goodell in 2024 (and previously in 2022).

The Pittsburgh Steelers are considered frontrunners for the inaugural Ireland game. The Steelers are one of three teams to secure marketing rights to Ireland and the only team focusing on Northern Ireland, giving them the inside track to a home game when the league inevitably expands to Dublin.

This is all leading up to Goodell’s final act, his pièce de résistance; an international Super Bowl. Soon the NFL will reign supreme across the land. And Goodell will be crowned as a god king. Also, the owners will all make a bunch of money.