Some NFL players enjoy going into coaching, but former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski does not appear to be one of them. Gronk is enjoying retired life.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Gronkowski said his life is “too good” to start coaching. He was brutally honest when talking about why he would not be fit for the role.

“I'm just not made for that coaching life — I've seen what they go through,” he explained. “It's one of the most stressful jobs[,] I would say[,] in America.”

However, he appears to be a fan of the Patriots bringing in Mike Vrabel as their head coach. “It's special,” Gronkowski said of Vrabel's hiring. “It got the fans excited [—] it got the Kraft family excited as well.”

Vrabel formerly played for the team from 2001-08, winning three Super Bowls with the team. Vrabel was also a one-time All-Pro player (2007) and a Pro Bowler (also in 2007).

Additionally, he is a fan of the Patriots' signing of wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Gronkowski thinks the team needed a “number one” receiver, making it a “really good” move for them.

Since retiring from the Patriots, Rob Gronkowski has taken an alternate route instead of going into coaching. He has been an analyst for NFL on Fox full-time since 2022. He first joined them in 2019 during his retirement before he returned to football in 2020.

During his career, Gronkowski was regarded as one of the best tight ends of all time. He was named to five Pro Bowls and four First-team All-Pros.

Gronkowski also holds the NFL records for the most total touchdowns by a tight end in a single season (18) and most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in a single season (17).

He was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Previously, he played college football at Arizona from 2007-09.

In 11 seasons, Gronkowski caught 621 passes for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. His best season was his second in 2011 when he caught 90 passes for 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Throughout the rest of his career, Gronkowski had another three seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. He also had double-digit touchdowns in five seasons.

He was also dominant in the postseason. Gronkowski has logged over 1,300 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 22 playoff games.

Off the field, Gronk has also appeared in several TV shows and movies. He has had cameos in Entourage, 80 for Brady, Good Burger 2, and The Instigators. He has also appeared on Family Guy, The Masked Singer, and The Tiny Chef Show.