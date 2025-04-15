Rob Gronkowski is gearing up for a wild weekend in Las Vegas, and he’s making sure a few key people are on the guest list. With WrestleMania taking over Sin City, the future Hall of Famer is bringing the heat with his annual Gronk Beach party — and this year, he’s personally extending invitations to former coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson, per TMZ.

VEGAS, ARE YOU READY? 🏝️🔊 Gronk Beach takes over MANIA this Sunday with a special edition night swim at @livbeachlv with performances by @official_flo, @ValentinoKhan and more! 🏄‍♀️🍻 🎟️ Tickets are almost sold out – Buy now at https://t.co/vfjeSVxxba! pic.twitter.com/BFaBMgf2iK — Gronk Beach (@GronkBeachLV) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gronk Beach is already a staple during major sports weekends, but this one’s hitting a little different. Held at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the event follows Sunday’s WrestleMania finale, morphing from a high-energy darty into a nighttime bash. Flo Rida headlines the lineup, but Gronk teased more surprises, hinting that wrestling fans and Bills Mafia faithful might see him finally go through a table.

“I'm from Buffalo,” Gronk reminded TMZ Sports. “All Bills Mafia, they jump through tables… might be time for me to do the same.”

Full-circle moments and free-flowing drinks

Belichick, now leading the UNC Tar Heels, previously attended Gronk’s beach party in 2020 with ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday. Gronk says nothing has changed when it comes to the invite. “Coach Belichick has an invite to any of my events or parties that I ever have the rest of my life,” he declared. “He will have full VIP… him and his lovely girl… they would never have to pay for a thing.”

The “lovely girl” Gronk’s referring to is likely 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, Belichick’s new reported partner. While the coach might be busy in Chapel Hill, Gronk’s beachside charm could be tough to turn down.

From championship rings to body slams, the bash is shaping up to be a perfectly chaotic Rob Gronkowski blend of football, wrestling, and all-out fun. With guests like Travis Kelce, Guy Fieri, Lizzo, and now possibly Belichick and Hudson, this party’s guest list reads more like a celebrity draft board.