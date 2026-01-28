Bill Belichick has been the talk of sports over the past day or so after the legendary coach was snubbed from the Hall of Fame. Many people have come out and spoken about the snub, and Robert Kraft was the latest to share his thoughts.

“Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick’s record and body of work speak for themselves. As head coach of the New England Patriots for more than two decades, he set the standard for on-field excellence, preparation, and sustained success in the free agency and salary cap era of the National Football League. He is the greatest coach of all time and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer,” Kraft said.

If there is one person who knows that Belichick deserved to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, it's Kraft. He helped his franchise win six Super Bowls while he was the coach, and accomplished more things outside of that. Belichick is one of the most accomplished coaches to ever be a part of the NFL, and that's why many are surprised that he fell short of the needed votes.

Belichick apparently couldn't believe it as well, and he asked an associate, “‘Six Super Bowls isn't enough?' according to ESPN. He also won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants as the defensive coordinator.

There have been many things coming out on why Belichick may not be a first ballot Hall of Famer, including Spygate. At the same time, that incident shouldn't diminish all the other things that he was able to accomplish throughout his coaching career.

At this point, it's hard to tell what is worthy enough to be in the Hall of Fame, because if Belichick can't get in through the first ballot with his resume, who will?