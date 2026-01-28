Bill Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Yes, you read that correctly.

Stunningly, Belichick received just 40 of the 50 votes needed in order to be put on the ballot in his first year. This decision has caused a lot of chaos on social media, as many (just about everyone) are confused as to why Belichick has to wait another year to be added to the ballot. Spygate may have been a major reason why.

Here is what Belichick said about being snubbed from the ballot, via ESPN sources.

“Six Super Bowls isn't enough?” Belichick asked an associate, referring to the championships he won as head coach of the New England Patriots. He won two more as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. To another associate, he said, “What does a guy have to do?”

It is completely disrespectful to Belichick to not put him on the ballot, plain and simple. Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history and helped Tom Brady pave the way to being the greatest quarterback the game has ever seen. Those people who did not vote for Belichick to be added this year can only hide being that clown mask for so long. At some point, they will realize that Belichick deserves every great honor that comes his way.

If Belichick isn't a first-ballot Hall of Famer, then who is?

There is not a single coach in the league right now outside of Mike Tomlin (currently not coaching), Jim & John Harbaugh, Andy Reid, and Pete Carroll that are remotely close to Belichick in terms of legacy.