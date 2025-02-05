Tom Brady and Bill Belichick led the New England Patriots to six championships during their time together, and there's no doubt they built a winning culture with their personalities. Former players have seen it, including Rodney Harrison, who won two championships with the Patriots.

Harrison went as far as to say that Brady and Belichick could be clones by the way they operate and see the game.

“If you're a football nut, you study, and you're remembering plays from two, three years ago and you're bringing them up, how could you not love Tom? How could you not love Bill? Because they are both the same guy, one is just a player, and one is the coach … These dudes are clones. They're competitive, they're smart, they come in earlier than everybody else … I thought I was a hard worker, but you talk about Tom Brady and Belichick and their work ethics and their dedication to the game, it's just way up there. It doesn't even come close,” Harrison said on the third episode of “Brady vs. Belichick: The Verdict,” a series airing on Vice TV.

The way that Brady and Belichick saw the game and were able to connect with each other could be a huge reason why they were so successful together. At the end of the day, they should be considered one of the best coach-quarterback duos to ever be in the league.

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick built dynasty with Patriots

It's safe to say that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick built something special when they were with the Patriots, and it's hard to forget all that they were able to accomplish. They'll also never forget it, and during Brady's induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame last year, the former quarterback had some amazing words for his coach.

“It wasn't me, it was us. Our hard work, our love for the game,” Brady said to Belichick. “Let me make this crystal clear, there is no other coach I would rather play for than Bill Belichick.”

It's a shame that all good things have to come to an end, as Brady eventually ended up playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning a championship with them. On the other hand, Belichick coached the Patriots for the next few years after Brady's departure and then parted ways with the organization after the 2023 campaign.

Fast forward to now, and Brady is a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, while Belichick is now the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team.