With the team currently mired in ineptitude, New England Patriots fans would be forgiven for reminiscing about the glory days when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were leading them to Super Bowl championships. Of course, fans can't even enjoy that without debating which person, the head coach or the star quarterback, was more integral to the team's success, which has caused something of a divide among the fanbase.

One person who just wants everyone to get along is former Patriots defensive back Rodney Harrison, who won two Super Bowls with the franchise and recently appeared on episode 3 of “Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict” on Vice TV to relay his thoughts.

“Coach Belichick couldn't go out there by himself. Tom sure couldn't go out there by himself. It was the team, and I think it's a disrespect to all the guys that busted their a**, that sacrificed, that did all the things that they were supposed to do, and you guys, the media, have the nerve to mention two guys? That pisses me off, and I love both those guys, you know how high I hold those guys in esteem. But to say it was between those two? Nah, man,” said Harrison.

Harrison then spoke on the sacrifices he and his teammates made, only to be overshadowed in the media spotlight.

“We worked too hard, we sacrificed, time away from their families, getting up at 5 o'clock in the morning, spending 10-12 hours at the facility. That's a lot of sacrifice, that ain't just two guys doing that s***. It's a lot of guys doing it,” said Harrison.

Rodney Harrison keeps it real on the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate

Indeed, Harrison and the Patriots' defense were the more effective unit on the majority of the New England Patriots teams that won Super Bowls, as the team consistently ranked at or near the top of the league in that category under Belichick.

Perhaps more so than any other sport, football truly is a team game, and a squad must be proficient in all three phases in order to truly compete for championships.

Quarterbacks and head coaches will naturally receive the majority of the praise when things go well and blame when they don't, but that doesn't mean the other members of the team shouldn't be given their flowers as well.