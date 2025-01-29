If anyone understands the New England Patriots, it's Rob Gronkowski. The former Patriots All-Pro tight end had a legendary career alongside head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. Funny enough, Gronkowski recalled a moment when Brady got under his skin.

Much of that was because of the ‘Patriot Way', the philosophy that Belichick had to his team. One of excellence, professionalism, and always having the upper hand on the opponent. Gronkowski explained on Episode 2 of Brady vs Belichick on “The Verdict” on Vice TV how he experienced first-hand what the Patriots' way was all about.

“One time going into my sophomore season, I told (Patriots broadcaster) Scott Zolak in the production meeting, ‘Hey, it's gonna take six guys to tackle me this year,'” Gronkowski said. “So Scott Zolak went up to the booth and he said, ‘Gronkowski, he's gonna be on a different level this year. It's gonna take six guys to tackle him, maybe the whole, entire roster.'”

“The next day, coach Belichick, right in front of the team, said, ‘We don't need to be going out there and telling everyone it takes six guys to a whole roster to tackle you. You gotta be more humble. You don't want to fuel the other team.' The entire team laughed because I wasn't being serious to Scott Zolak, and that situation right there, you started understanding the Patriot way, how coach Belichick runs a tight ship.”

Rob Gronkowski understood the Patriot Way, thanks to Bill Belichick

Gronkowski has the lovable goofball persona. However, on the football field, it was anything but that. He broke numerous tight end records, and is one of the best to ever play the position. His size, athleticism, toughness, and big-play ability made him a threat every game.

He's always talked about how much he's learned from the former Patriots head coach. Interestingly enough, Gronkowski gave Belichick a passionate endorsement when he took the UNC football head coaching job. That culture will travel with Belichick as he heads to Chapel Hill.

For Gronkowski, he's remained grateful to play with one of the best coaches in the history of the NFL. He's continued to tell countless stories, whether funny or serious, about Belichick's demeanor. At the end of the day, the love, trust, and respect is there. Belichick helped a young kid become one of the best tight ends to ever play the game.

Even with his God-given abilities, Belichick helped instill that mentality to make him one of the best.