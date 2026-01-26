The Super Bowl is set for Santa Clara, with the Seattle Seahawks playing the New England Patriots. The Seahawks were a dominant team all year and escaped with a big win over the Rams. However, the Patriots made the Super Bowl and deserve credit, but have been under scrutiny all year. Their run has been no different, with Drake Maye in particular having questions about his postseason.

Bill Simmons is a Boston native and should be biased toward the Patriots, but even he has been unimpressed by Maye's performance thus far. Simmons said that he does not think most Patriots fans expected a Super Bowl run this season. He also thinks Maye has been struggling during the entire postseason and has not been impressive overall.

Simmons said on Maye's playoff run, “He wasn’t great. The defense carried him. His legs made a couple of good plays, and then the naked bootleg. I said this last week, this feels like the ‘96 season, Parcells’ last season, where it was like I guess we’re in the Super Bowl. I don’t think anyone believed it. I think Vrabel believed it. But when you look back at who they beat. They beat three top-five defenses. I think it’s the first time in playoff history to beat three top-five defenses.”

Article Continues Below

The AFC Championship had a blizzard during the second half, which affected how well both offenses performed. Still, Simmons said, “It was the worst throwing game he’s had since the Vegas game in Week one. I thought he missed seven open guys and throws he’s made all year.”

In a postgame analysis of the game, Simmons was not gloating about the win at all. He thinks that the only good moment that Maye and the Patriots had on offense was in the second half of the Wild Card game against the Chargers. He finished that game with 268 yards, one TD & one interception, completing 58.6% of his passes.

The road only gets tougher for the Patriots' offense, as the Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the NFL and will only make it harder for Maye to operate.