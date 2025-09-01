When a person reaches a certain age in life, they may find it difficult to change what they order at a restaurant, let alone their place of employment. That is especially true if they have enjoyed an unprecedented amount of success with that organization. Sometimes, though, you just have to bet on yourself. Tom Brady embodied that mantra during his iconic NFL career, starting as a sixth-round draft pick who quickly evolved from a game manager to the greatest quarterback of all-time.

He was never content, and that is a huge reason why he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in the 2020-21 season. Although there was an abundance of talent on that Bruce Arians-coached roster, few people would have labeled the previously beleaguered franchise as an ideal destination for someone who had won his sixth championship with the New England Patriots only two years earlier. Brady is a supreme competitor, though, and he was undeterred.

Though, this was never a choice between the Pats and Bucs. Even if the five-time Super Bowl MVP did not choose Tampa, he was never returning to Foxborough. Brady had reached the point where signing another contract with the Patriots was simply not a feasible option for him, and he did not need to mull things over during the offseason.

“I had a choice to be a free agent and when I had that last season (2019-20), I put my house up for sale in September,” the current Fox Sports NFL analyst and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner told former Cincinnati Bengals great and fellow broadcaster Cris Collinsworth. “I knew that was my last year.”

Tom Brady was ready to move on from Patriots, but the bond remains strong

This admission falls in line with what many fans already suspected. There is a belief is that then-New England head coach Bill Belichick wanted to move on from the 40-year-old-plus QB for a younger signal-caller like Jimmy Garoppolo, and the relationship between both men was also said to have worsened over the last few seasons. Brady explained one of the driving forces of his Patriots exit without taking shots at anyone.

“Again, I literally put my house for sale, and I knew that there were a lot of conversations I had over the previous couple of years that I knew it was time for me to continue my football journey somewhere else,” he said. “And there was nobody to blame, there was no animosity. In fact it was very emotional leaving because it’s kind of like telling your dad I’m going away to college somewhere else. I’m leaving to go on a different journey. It was just the right moment for me.”

Ah, the “it's not you, it's me” routine. One has to assume that Brady is merely being diplomatic about the whole situation given what is already known. Much time has passed, and he has a wonderful relationship with the Patriots. The organization recently unveiled a statue for No. 12, eternally commemorating his transformative impact on the team and sport. He does not need to look into the rear-view mirror.

Belichick, the other most recognizable face of the New England dynasty, is also entering a different chapter of his life and career. He will make his North Carolina HC debut in a Labor Day face-off with TCU in Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The speculation and comparisons will never end, but Tom Brady is grateful for all he achieved with the Patriots during a legendary 20-year run. He was also eager to spread his wings, and the Buccaneers and their fans are forever grateful that he did.