The New York Giants cut Tommy DeVito on Wednesday, and he landed on the New England Patriots' practice squad. While he did not play many games for Big Blue, he was a local hero. He is a New Jersey native who went to Syracuse and leaned into his Italian roots. DeVito said goodbye to his hometown team using a Frank Sinatra-inspired Instagram post.

“My journey with the New York Giants was more than football — it was about family, community, and a dream come true for a Jersey kid,” DeVito wrote. “I’ll forever be grateful to the organization and fans who welcomed me with open arms. New York will always be home. Excited for this next chapter in New England!”

Article Continues Below

The video was him running out of the tunnel doing his patented Italian hands with Sinatra's “New York, New York” playing in the background. The Giants could have had a top pick in the 2023 draft, but DeVito won three straight games as the starter to lift their record. While some fans hold a grudge for that, it is undeniable that he had a moment with the Giants.

The Patriots hope DeVito never touches the field in his tenure in New England. He will serve as Drake Maye's backup this season as the North Carolina product looks to cement himself as a franchise quarterback. While he is no longer in New York, New York, the Italian faithful in Boston will rally around him if DeVito does end up playing.

The Patriots made other headlines on cut-down day by releasing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Mike Vrabel came to run his former team, and the expectations immediately ramped up. Backup quarterbacks have been important in recent years across the league, while injuries have become more prevalent, and DeVito is a solid choice for the Patriots.

More Patriots News
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
2 Patriots first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2025 NFL seasonSteve Silverman ·
New England Patriots Head Coach, Mike Vrabel is shown on the sideline,
3 Patriots bold predictions for 2025 NFL seasonKendall Capps ·
Browns news: Cleveland adds former Patriots first-rounder to practice squad
Browns add former Patriots first-rounder to practice squadChris Spiering ·
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, who was seen dancing at a Bar Mitzvah, before game against the Green Bay Packers.
Patriots claim Tommy DeVito to be Drake Maye backupMalik Brown ·
Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne during training camp.
Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne granted release after failed trade effortsMatt Wadleigh ·
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, CB Beanie Bishop, NFL roster cuts
5 biggest surprises from final NFL roster cutsAlex House ·