The New York Giants cut Tommy DeVito on Wednesday, and he landed on the New England Patriots' practice squad. While he did not play many games for Big Blue, he was a local hero. He is a New Jersey native who went to Syracuse and leaned into his Italian roots. DeVito said goodbye to his hometown team using a Frank Sinatra-inspired Instagram post.

“My journey with the New York Giants was more than football — it was about family, community, and a dream come true for a Jersey kid,” DeVito wrote. “I’ll forever be grateful to the organization and fans who welcomed me with open arms. New York will always be home. Excited for this next chapter in New England!”

Article Continues Below

The video was him running out of the tunnel doing his patented Italian hands with Sinatra's “New York, New York” playing in the background. The Giants could have had a top pick in the 2023 draft, but DeVito won three straight games as the starter to lift their record. While some fans hold a grudge for that, it is undeniable that he had a moment with the Giants.

The Patriots hope DeVito never touches the field in his tenure in New England. He will serve as Drake Maye's backup this season as the North Carolina product looks to cement himself as a franchise quarterback. While he is no longer in New York, New York, the Italian faithful in Boston will rally around him if DeVito does end up playing.

The Patriots made other headlines on cut-down day by releasing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Mike Vrabel came to run his former team, and the expectations immediately ramped up. Backup quarterbacks have been important in recent years across the league, while injuries have become more prevalent, and DeVito is a solid choice for the Patriots.