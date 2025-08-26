The New York Giants have one of the most unique quarterback rooms in the NFL this season, and they decided to trim it down on Tuesday. The Giants already named Russell Wilson the starter for the regular season, and Jameis Winston, Jaxson Dart and Tommy DeVito have been behind him on the depth chart. Now, Wilson, Winston and Dart are the three guys left standing as the Giants made the decision to release DeVito.

“BREAKING: The #Giants are releasing QB Tommy DeVito, multiple sources tell me,” Jordan Schultz said in a post.

