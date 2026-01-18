New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte just made what will likely go down as the play of the night in Sunday night's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

There are a lot of ways to describe what Boutte did, which was an insane one-handed catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but nothing will top witnessing it.

You can watch his incredible touchdown reception here:

KAYSHON BOUTTE WHAT A CATCH FOR THE PATRIOTS TD 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/P80iMsVVar — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

Boutte's catch capped a six-play drive by the Patriots, who may have just landed the knockout blow to CJ Stroud and the rest of the visiting Texans. It was also one of quarterback Drake Maye's touchdown tosses in this contest.

Of course, fans immediately flooded the internet with reactions to what Boutte just did.

“Greatest catch I’ve ever seen. Up there with Edelman SB 51 catch,” commented a fan.

“That was one of the best TD catches I’ve ever seen on one of the best DB’s in the league. LSU on LSU 🔥,” a social meda user on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

“LSU on LSU action! Boutte against his former LSU teammate Derek Stingley,” one exclaimed.

“genuinely one of the greatest catches of all time given the circumstances,” a different comment read.

“What a catch! What a game! What a team! 🤩 🎶 Boutte Boutte Boutte rock it everywhere🎶,” another social media user said.

A sixth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft, the former LSU Tigers star wide receiver added to his solid 2025 NFL campaign with a memorable touchdown in the playoffs. During the regular season, he posted a total of 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 33 receptions and 46 targets through 14 games played.