On Sunday, the New England Patriots officially clinched their first AFC East division title since 2019 with a win over the New York Jets, combined with a loss later in the day by the Buffalo Bills against the Philadelphia Eagles. The news solidified that the Patriots will get a home playoff game, and the team is still technically alive for the number one overall seed in the AFC as well, which would land them a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

The Patriots have been playing recently without offensive lineman Will Campbell, the first round draft pick who has been on injured reserve, but recently, head coach Mike Vrabel gave a positive update on his status moving forward.

“Mike Vrabel says he thinks LT Will Campbell (knee) will begin practicing this week, as this is the first week he is eligible to do so on injured reserve,” reported Patriots insider Mike Reiss of ESPN NFL Nation on X, formerly Twitter.

Campbell was impressive right out of the gates in his rookie season, and a return to the lineup would be huge for the Patriots, particularly if they are matched up in the playoffs against a team like the Houston Texans, who boast arguably the best pass rush in the entire NFL landscape.

Article Continues Below

The Patriots currently sit at 13-3 on the 2025 NFL season, having bounced back from their recent home loss to the Buffalo Bills with back to back wins over the Baltimore Ravens and on Sunday against the Jets, having led 35-3 at halftime in that game.

In any case, the Patriots are set to close out their season next week at home with one more divisional game against the Miami Dolphins. That game is set to kick off at 4:25 pm ET from Foxborough, after which the team will learn its playoff fate.