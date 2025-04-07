When it comes to the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft, they have two clear tiers of options in the first round: the duo of Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter and then everyone else.

On paper, it makes sense, right? Hunter and Carter are widely considered the best players in this year's class, regardless of positional value, and with three selections before the fourth overall selection, the Patriots have a decent enough chance to land one of those players should they fall.

And as for teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, who may be hoping to see Hunter or Carter fall to them as well because the Pats, say, fall in love with a tackle prospect? Well, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, that almost certainly won't happen, as New England won't allow Hunter to fall below four if he lands there at all.

“I'd be surprised if Hunter makes it out of the first three picks and floored if he makes it past No. 4,” Breer wrote. “There's just no reason, other than taking a quarterback, to pass on Hunter for anyone other than Carter, if you're a team with enough deficiencies on your roster to land a top-five pick. Period. End of story.”

Unfortunately for even the Patriots, it's hard to imagine a world where Green will even be available to them at four, as the Cleveland Browns appear enchanted with the two-way Colorado player and could make him their pick second overall, assuming Cam Ward comes off the board first overall. If, however, the team opts to go in another direction or Carter ends up going first overall in a shocking turn of events, then penciling in Hunter at four should certainly be his floor, much to the disappointment of Jaguars fans who have grown tired of being handed Mason Graham in every single mock draft.