Stefon Diggs, one of the New England Patriots' latest free-agent acquisitions, will look to help the team get back to its place as a competitor in the AFC. The deal the Patriots signed Diggs to was even more impressive than it looked.

“My feeling was he'd get something similar to what Cooper Kupp got from Seattle [three years, $45 million max],” a personnel director said. “New England made the move, and they have an out after the first year if things don't go well. But I like Diggs for them.”

After a torn ACL brought his 2024 campaign to a premature end, Diggs could be ready to go as soon as the 2025 season kicks off. Despite only playing in eight games, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

New England hopes that by bringing in Diggs, Drake Maye will have more help.

The Patriots will look to add more talent through free agency.

What are the Patriots going to do on Draft night?

The New England Patriots will be under new leadership beginning in 2025, as Mike Vrabel has taken over as the franchise's head coach. With the NFL Draft approaching, Vrabel's first with the franchise, what are the Patriots planning on doing?

“Defensively, the Patriots believe the best cornerback in the draft is — Travis Hunter,” Karen Guregian of MassLive wrote. “Offensively, the Patriots believe the best wideout in the draft is — Travis Hunter. Whether the two-way Heisman winner is still on the board at No. 4 is a different question.”

Additionally, the Patriots could choose to beef up their offensive line.

“While LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell’s NFL position has been hotly debated, the Patriots see him as a tackle — arm measurements be damned,” Guregian wrote. “Campbell has fans in the organization, as does Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Both are possibilities at No. 4.”