The New Orleans Saints have found newly-hired head coach Kellen Moore‘s first defensive coordinator of his tenure. They hired former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to fill the role.

Staley's addition to the staff earned the approval of Jalen Ramsey, a nine-year veteran cornerback.

“My guy!,” Ramsey posted to Twitter/X.

Ramsey played for Staley's defense that helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl Championship in 2022. He had positive things to say about Staley.

“Per Rams writer Stu Jackson, Ramsey had nothing but excellent things to say about his one-year coordinator during the Rams year-end press conference, including a statement where Ramsey called Staley “the best defensive coordinator that I’ve had for sure in the NFL,” via Bolts From The Blue in 2021. ”

Ramsey went on to call Staley “smart” and that he knows where and how to utilize his players to get the most of them in any given situation.”

The Saints are hoping to see Staley help their defense return to the level of play from past seasons and help them return to their status as a competitor in the NFC.

Is Kellen Moore qualified?

The New Orleans Saints are ready to turn the page with Kellen Moore at the helm of the franchise. Moore has not won over everyone, however, as Skip Bayless does not believe he is qualified for the job.

“Are you kidding me? Kellen Moore? Yeah, he can call plays. But he has zero charisma,” Bayless said. Nice guy but zero personality,” Bayless said, suggesting Moore looked like more of an IT specialist than a football coach. “You don’t see many sideline shots of Kellen Moore calling plays because he’s so uninteresting. He’s the opposite of the commanding officer that you need running a football team. This is no natural-born leader.”

Bayless is not alone in his belief that Moore is unqualified, but has been one of the more vocal critics of the situation.

“I’m here to tell you, he’s a nice guy, Kellen Moore, who isn’t remotely qualified to be the Saints’ head coach. I hope I’m wrong for the Saints’ sake. But all I can say to you after you hosted the Super Bowl, New Orleans, is good luck with Kellen Moore,” Bayless said.

Moore will have a long list of doubters to silence and hopes he can do so by helping the Saints return to contending.