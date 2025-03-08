The New Orleans Saints are valuing stability at the quarterback spot by retaining Derek Carr. They made that clear after their latest contract decision with their starting quarterback.

The Saints discussed multiple options on how to handle Carr's compensation for the 2025 NFL season. They made their choice on Saturday, per ESPN's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

“The #Saints and QB Derek Carr are expected to convert most of the money into a signing bonus for salary-cap purposes, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Garafolo tweeted. “Carr is in line to get all $40 million owed this year.”

Carr will enter his third season with the Saints, having represented the franchise since 2023.

What's next for Saints after Derek Carr decision

The Saints remain committed with Derek Carr as their starting quarterback. This latest contract decision means they believe in his ability to lead them to wins as one of their high-value players.

2024 was an up-and-down year for Carr and the Saints. Carr battled through injuries, appearing in 10 games. He went 5-5 in his starts, completing 189 passes for 2,145 yards and 15 touchdowns.

New Orleans finished 5-12 throughout the campaign, losing their last four games. They missed the playoffs, marking their fourth straight year of missing the postseason. They haven't returned since 2020, losing in the NFC Divisional Round.

With their stars returning, including Carr and Alvin Kamara, the Saints will look to add more weapons to the offense. This includes the receiving corps, supporting Chris Olave and the recovering Rashid Shaheed. And with a new coaching staff as Kellen Moore leads the way, there may be a new type of energy that can make the team one to watch out for in 2025.