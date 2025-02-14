The New Orleans Saints have made another addition to Kellen Moore's coaching staff. They added former Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Chase Haslett as their tight ends coach, someone Moore has worked with in the past.

“The Saints have agreed to terms with Chase Haslett to be their tight ends coach, source says. The former Cowboys assistant reunites with Kellen Moore and heads to New Orleans, where his father Jim was head coach from 2000-05,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported via Twitter/X.

Moore is determined to help the Saints get back to their winning ways. He made a comment about being confident in running back Alvin Kamara, who would benefit from improved play at the tight end position. That is something Moore brought Haslett in to help deliver.

Haslett served as an offensive quality control coach for the Cowboys from 2020-22. He served as their assistant tight ends coach in 2023 and pass game specialist in 2024. Moore, who served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019-22 before occupying the same position for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

The two coaches know each other well and will look to put an efficient offense on the field in 2025 with Moore calling the plays.

What are Kellen Moore's former players saying about him?

Kellen Moore is excited about his new opportunity as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, but what did members of his Philadelphia Eagles offense have to say about him?

“I expect him to be a great head coach in this league,” Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert said via NFL.com. “I talked to him after the Super Bowl and gave him my spiel on why he should come back and run it back with us one more year, but incredibly happy for him.