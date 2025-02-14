The New Orleans Saints are under new management as former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore accepted the position, filling the NFL's final head coaching vacancy. Moore played a role in Eagles running back Saquon Barkley having a breakout season in 2024-25, and hopes to help Saints running back Alvin Kamara do the same in 2025-26.

“Moore on Alvin Kamara: “Obviously one of the premiere players in our league, his ability to play in the pass game and the run game, all the different versatile roles that he can play. … And so that's been a really important piece. It'll continue to be a really important piece,” ESPN's Katherine Terrell reported via Twitter/X.

Despite dealing with injuries, Kamara did not exactly have a bad season, ending up with 950 yards rushing, his career high, and six touchdowns off 228 carries. He also caught 68 passes for 543 yards, the most he's had since recording 756 in 2020, and two touchdowns.

Barkley led the NFL in yards rushing and carries this season, finishing with 2,005 and 345, respectively. He also rushed for 13 touchdowns.

Moore and Kamara will have their work cut out for them in the 2025-26 season, as the Saints left a lot to be desired in 2024-25 after a hot start. What the team decides to do at quarterback could make a significant difference.

Will Kellen Moore bring back Derek Carr?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the New Orleans Saints since they parted ways with head coach Dennis Allen in November was what did Derek Carr's future with the team look like?

Kellen Moore did not confirm that Carr would be the Saints' plan at quarterback going forward, but he did not rule out the possibility either.

“Derek’s a tremendous quarterback in this league. … He’s a starter in this league. He’s a premier player in this league. … Really excited to team up with him and go through this process,” Moore said via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Carr is open to returning to New Orleans, desperate to get the bad taste of the 2024-25 season out of his mouth.

“I've had great conversations with everyone in this building with [general manager] Mickey [Loomis], with [owner] Ms. [Gayle] Benson, with everybody,” Carr said via ESPN. And we all have mutual feelings and so my confidence level is very high and what can happen, what could happen. And we've shown what it could possibly be at times.”

The decision of what to do about the quarterback will likely be Moore's first big decision as the head coach of the Saints.