If the New Orleans Saints find success in the passing game, wide receiver Chris Olave usually has something to do with it. But after a scary injury, Olave almost walked away from the game completely.

The receiver suffered a pair of concussions in 2024, the second which forced him to be carted off the field. Olave says he considered retirement after numerous head injuries. He had to do a lot of soul searching to will himself back onto the field, via John Hendrix of NewOrleans.Football.

“It was a tough time last year,” Olave said. “All I can do is thank God in this situation.”

After making his return to the field, Olave has started 15 games for the Saints in 2025. He has caught 92 passes for 1,044 yards and eight touchdowns. Olave has already set a new-career high in receptions and touchdowns. With 80 more yards, he will have set new career-bests across the board.

All of that success came as New Orleans shuffled around the quarterback position. Entering the year with Spencer Rattler, they decided to shit to rookie Tyler Shough midway through the campaign. That change didn't affect Olave negatively at all. He has continued to flourish, despite the Saints being eliminated from the playoffs at 5-10.

New Orleans has a club option on Olave's contract for 2026 before he hits free agency. It would be a shock to see the Saints part ways with the receiver, barring a trade. Olave is sure to be the subject of plenty of rumors throughout the offseason. But it's clear he has carved out a pivotal role in New Orleans' offense.