The New Orleans Saints have a lot of uncertainty at the quarterback position, and things have only gotten murkier during the 2025 NFL draft. After the Saints selected Tyler Shough with the No. 40 pick in the draft, head coach Kellen Moore addressed Shough's role amid the uncertain status of veteran signal caller Derek Carr.

With the revelation that Carr could miss the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury recently coming to light, Shough suddenly finds himself competing for New Orleans' starting quarterback gig. After making the pick, though, Moore admitted that things may have been different for Shough had Carr been healthy.

“Kellen Moore was asked if Shough would have competed for the No. 1 spot if Derek Carr was healthy. Moore said ‘obviously we felt great about Derek,' said they felt that way throughout the draft process,” Katherine Terrell of ESPN shared in a post on X.

The Saints selected Shough, the former Louisville quarterback, after bypassing the position in the first round. The 6'5″, 225-pound Shough arrives in New Orleans with notable experience, a strong arm, and mobility– all traits that make him a fascinating candidate in the Saints' evolving quarterback room.

Behind Carr, New Orleans has Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Ben DiNucci. However, none of them have solidified themselves as clear long-term answers. If Carr misses significant time, which seems to be where things are headed, the rookie's chances of seeing action early could dramatically increase. His previous exposure to Saints coaches during the Senior Bowl and pre-draft visits gave him a head start on building relationships within the organization, a critical factor in his transition.

Meanwhile, Kellen Moore's measured comments suggest the Saints are preparing for multiple outcomes when it comes to Shough's development. But given the injuries and uncertainty surrounding Carr, and the limited production from Rattler and Haener last season, it's realistic to expect Shough to push for playing time sooner rather than later.

As the Saints head into a pivotal offseason, all eyes will be on how quickly Tyler Shough adapts to the NFL. Whether Carr's recovery stays on track or not, New Orleans appears to be grooming its quarterback of the future– and that future could arrive faster than expected.