The New Orleans Saints have the ninth overall pick in the NFL Draft. One of the biggest news items in the pre-draft process was the Derek Carr injury. Original reports indicated that his season could be over, but the final diagnosis has not been confirmed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that the Saints won't get that confirmation on Carr before the draft begins on Thursday. But does that change their draft strategy?

One factor that plays into the NFL Draft: The #Saints are not expected to have clarity on Derek Carr's situation and what the future holds prior to tonight as the parties had hoped, sources say. GM Mickey Loomis said the uncertainty won't affect their draft plans. pic.twitter.com/BC4rpySHgL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2025

The Saints have not revealed their NFL Draft plan, obviously. But their plan isn't changing regardless of Carr's injury. That alone does not mean they won't draft a quarterback. Carr's contract expires after 2026, and they will need to replace him potentially sooner than that. Their plan could have been to take a quarterback regardless.

In ESPN's final mocks, Mel Kiper Jr and Field Yates do not have the Saints drafting a quarterback. Yates even wrote, “The Saints could go in a lot of directions, though I get the sense in talking to people around the league that quarterback likely isn't one of them.”

If not a quarterback, who will the Saints take in the NFL Draft?

In the ESPN mocks, Yates has them taking Jalon Walker, the edge rusher from Georgia. Mel Kiper Jr did not make a pick, but made sure Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr was listed as an option for the Saints. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has them taking Georgia edge Mykel Williams. And our team here at ClutchPoints has New Orleans taking Tet McMillian from Arizona.

The difference in opinion on the ninth pick shows just how volatile the Saints are right now. They need a little bit of everything, especially on defense, and have a new coach, which makes it hard to study trends. Last year's team had a brutal offensive line, a miserable defense, and subpar quarterback play. Kellen Moore needs to fix all of that.

The Saints could go in any direction at number nine in the NFL Draft, but do not expect a quarterback. Because of this weak quarterback class, they won't reach for Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart.