The New Orleans Saints enter uncharted waters in 2025. The sudden retirement of Derek Carr has catapulted the franchise into a state of transition. Now, the roster features its share of question marks. However, one rookie in particular has seized his first opportunity to make a lasting impression: Tyler Shough. As the Saints closed out rookie minicamp, it was clear that the second-round quarterback wasn’t just adjusting to the NFL. He was positioning himself to potentially lead the franchise into its next era.

Recapping the Saints' 2025 Offseason Moves

Having enjoyed success as an offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Kellen Moore finally landed his first NFL head coaching job with the Saints. Yes, the hire brought a fresh offensive mind to New Orleans. That said, optimism remains tempered following a 2024 campaign that saw the team finish with a 5-12 record.

Carr’s retirement was the biggest domino to fall this offseason. Despite questions about his long-term future, Carr had at least offered the Saints veteran stability under center. His departure leaves a wide-open quarterback room headlined by rookies and unproven players.

Elsewhere, the Saints made calculated moves on both sides of the ball. In an attempt to raise the offense’s ceiling, they drafted left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. They also added veteran receiver Brandin Cooks to complement Chris Olave and retained Alvin Kamara’s services in the backfield. Still, the offense’s upside remains modest. Many analysts predict growing pains in Moore’s first year at the helm.

Defensively, the secondary saw significant turnover. They lost Paulson Adebo in free agency and previously traded away Marshon Lattimore. As such, the Saints worked to replenish talent by signing safety Justin Reid. Up front, they re-signed edge rusher Chase Young and brought in Davon Godchaux to bolster the run defense. Linebacker Danny Stutsman, one of their more intriguing draft picks, also carries the physical tools to contribute immediately.

Despite these moves, there’s not a great deal of buzz surrounding the Saints heading into 2025. In fact, many believe the team could take a step back as they navigate life after Carr. Of course, that’s precisely what makes Shough’s emergence so compelling — and so necessary.

Thrust Into the Spotlight

When Carr’s retirement became public, it sent shockwaves through the league. However, you wouldn’t have known it watching Tyler Shough take the field at the Saints’ indoor practice facility on the final day of rookie minicamp. Calm, composed, and locked in, Shough carried himself like a player who understood both the opportunity and the stakes ahead of him.

“(Coach) Kellen (Moore) told me this morning (about Carr’s retirement), and that was the extent of it,” Shough told reporters after practice. “We went out to practice and had a lot of fun.”

Rather than being overwhelmed by the magnitude of the moment, the 26-year-old quarterback stuck to his process. He digested the playbook, built rapport with teammates, and showed flashes of the arm talent that made him a top-50 pick.

Though not a first-rounder, Shough’s second-round draft status still represents a significant investment. It's the highest for a Saints quarterback since Archie Manning went second overall in 1971. In that sense, his arrival always carried long-term implications for the franchise. Carr’s retirement simply accelerated the timetable.

The Weight of Opportunity

For Shough, 2025 offers both tremendous opportunity and enormous pressure. The Saints didn’t select him at No. 40 overall with the intention of sitting him indefinitely. Even if Carr had stayed, many expected Shough to be in serious contention for the starting job by 2026. Carr’s unexpected exit now puts Shough on the fast track.

The stakes are high, of course. A strong rookie campaign would give New Orleans a potential franchise quarterback to build around for the next decade. Conversely, struggles from Shough could leave the Saints’ front office evaluating 2026 quarterback prospects.

The variance surrounding Shough’s future was well-documented leading up to the draft. Some analysts fell in love with his size, arm strength, and poise. Meanwhile, others questioned his ceiling and long-term development potential. Those debates will only intensify once real games begin.

What Shough Showed at Minicamp

Rookie minicamp, of course, offers only a limited window into a quarterback’s true readiness. The defenses are basic. The pressure is controlled. Yet within that environment, Shough still managed to turn heads.

Observers praised his mechanics, ball placement, and overall command of the offense in Moore’s early installs. Even more importantly, teammates gravitated toward him. That's a vital trait for any quarterback but especially one tasked with leading a team in transition. His quick processing and willingness to take coaching stood out, with reports noting how quickly he adapted to Moore’s terminology and tempo.

What’s clear is that Shough approached minicamp with a professional mindset. He blocked out the outside noise and focused on growth. His steady demeanor during Carr’s retirement announcement spoke volumes about his mental fortitude. That could serve him well once the regular season’s inevitable ups and downs begin.

The Road Ahead

Sure, minicamp is merely the first chapter. Still, the Saints have every reason to be encouraged by what they’ve seen from Tyler Shough so far. His early composure, leadership qualities, and arm talent have put him squarely in the mix to win the starting job.

That battle will intensify as Shough competes against Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener over the summer. Both challengers bring experience in the system and flashes of upside, but neither boasts the draft pedigree or long-term investment that Shough carries.

For a franchise searching for stability and hope in a post-Carr world, Tyler Shough’s development could very well define the Saints’ trajectory — not just for 2025, but for years to come. If his early performance at rookie minicamp is any indication, the Saints may have found the quarterback capable of leading them into the next era of New Orleans football.