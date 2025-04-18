The New Orleans Saints still have a rather lengthy offseason to-do list as the NFL Draft approaches. Before they try to chip away at those arduous chores, which became more taxing following the latest Derek Carr injury update, they are officially saying goodbye to a player who was a vital part of the franchise's last successful stretch.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk announced his retirement from the NFL with a thoughtful Instagram post. The 2019 First-Team All-Pro and two-time Second-Team All-Pro was elite in run-blocking and dependable in pass protection. Unfortunately, his body would not cooperate anymore.

Ramczyk underwent offseason knee surgery and missed the entire 2024-25 campaign. He gave it a go, but at almost 31 years of age, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is deciding to put his playing days in the rear-view mirror. He started all 101 games in his career for the Saints.

Who Dat Nation is likely not stunned by the news, considering Ramczyk mulled retirement in 2023, but it is probably feeling strong emotions all the same. That will especially be true following his farewell message.

Ryan Ramczyk expresses his gratitude

“What an incredible journey it's been,” the former All-American at Wisconsin said. “My path to the NFL wasn't a straight line, it wasn't the story most people expect. There were moments when people doubted me, moments when I doubted myself. It's funny how life works out. Sometimes the road less traveled leads to places you never expected, but it ends up being exactly where you were meant to be.

“Today, I reflect on all the twists and turns that got me to this point, from {Madison Area Technical College} to become a “welder” to All-Pro in the NFL. As I step into retirement, I am filled with gratitude for everything this sport has given me. I owe a giant thank you to the game of football, and to the countless coaches and teammates who have supported and challenged me along the way.”

Ryan Ramczyk gave special shoutouts to University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (Division II program), University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Saints, and of course, his “incredible wife.” He gave everything he had to the gridiron and helped New Orleans come just short of another Super Bowl appearance in the 2018-19 season. Officially replacing him on the offensive line could be a taxing task.

Saints must figure out how to move forward

The Saints might give Trevor Penning a chance to lock down the role after playing 1,080 snaps at RT last season and showing some signs of improvement as the year progressed. Though, with Derek Carr in danger of missing the 2025-26 campaign with a shoulder injury, and a rookie quarterback possibly on the way, strengthening the trenches has never felt more important.

Perhaps No. 71 can give the organization a tip on what to look for when evaluating potential O-Line stalwarts. Luckily, fans will not have to wait long before seeing Ramczyk again, since he will announce some of New Orleans' Day 2 draft picks. The annual spectacle will take place in his home state of Wisconsin, at Green Bay's Lambeau Field, so expect an outpouring of applause.

While it might be a poignant experience for him, Ramczyk is ready for life after the NFL. “I'm excited for what the future holds, especially the opportunity to spend more time with my two boys and watch them grow,” he said. “I'm looking forward to this next chapter in life and am forever grateful. Who Dat for life.”