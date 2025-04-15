The New Orleans Saints have several needs to address in this year's NFL Draft. A league insider believes some of these position needs include offensive line, wide receiver and cornerback. There's another spot though where the Saints need help, and that position is quarterback.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates says the injury status to quarterback Derek Carr throws a curveball in the team's plans. Carr is dealing with a shoulder problem.

“I would have advocated for the Saints taking a signal-caller at No. 9 even if Carr were fully healthy. So standing pat is a totally logical outcome, with Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart among names to consider,” Yates wrote for ESPN. “However, if the Saints are not enamored with the top of the QB class, they strike me as a potential trade-down team.”

The Saints currently have the no. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Saints have new leadership this season

New Orleans is entering the 2025 season with a lot of questions, and unknowns. The team is led by new coach Kellen Moore. Moore was hired following the departure of Dennis Allen, who was fired.

The Saints finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record. It was yet another forgettable season for a team that is used to success, with a proud tradition in the NFL.

This offseason, the news hasn't been much better for fans of the franchise. Carr, a veteran quarterback, is nursing a shoulder injury which might require surgery. If Carr is unavailable, the Saints may go for a play caller with the ninth selection.

Some quarterbacks who might be available for the Saints include Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. There are free agents still available for the team as well, including veteran Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has been speaking though to several other franchises this offseason.

Saints fans are desperate to see success, as the team hasn't made the NFL Playoffs since 2020.