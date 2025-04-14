The New Orleans Saints are in a non-ideal spot at the quarterback position as Derek Carr is dealing with an injury and could miss the 2025-26 NFL season.

Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“Over the weekend, my buddy and old NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport reported that Carr’s dealing with a shoulder injury that could jeopardize his 2025 season, and that he’s weighing options, including surgery,” Breer wrote. “And it’d be easier for folks across the league to take that at face value, were it not for the drama that preceded this most recent revelation.”

With the Saints heading into the first year of the Kellen Moore era, Carr could be on his way out as former head coach Dennis Allen was a large part of the reason he came to New Orleans in the first place.

“Dennis Allen was a huge reason for Carr being in New Orleans in the first place,” Breer wrote. “The coach who helped bring Carr into the league in Oakland in 2014 was fired in November. So that was the first sign that material change could be coming in the team/quarterback dynamic. Soon after Kellen Moore was hired in mid-February, a second sign emerged—with rumors percolating that Carr might want out.”

With Carr's status up in the air, the Saints are reportedly weighing a variety of options at quarterback.

Saints' Cam Jordan optimistic for season

With the first season of the Kellen Moore era approaching, veteran defensive lineman Cam Jordan is confident in the New Orleans Saints' ability to perform with a healthy roster.

“I think we have a team where when healthy? Top tier,” Jordan said via Nola.com. “Last year, [we] went 2-0. You saw a healthy Rasheed Shaahid, you saw a healthy Chris Olave, a healthy offensive line. You saw a team that was determined. Young guys coming off of the edge, Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Bryan Bresee splashing this year.

“Then, after those two games, that was the last time you saw us healthy. Then, next thing you know, the injury bug happens. I'm not sure. We were facing the next man up every week. Including at our quarterback position, which is probably the most important position for our offense.”

The Saints are excited about having the opportunity to take on the underdog role once again, hoping to produce better results this year and end their five-year playoff drought.