The New Orleans Saints face a critical offseason after a disappointing 5-12 finish in 2024 that saw the team miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year. So far, New Orleans has revamped its coaching staff and cleared much needed cap space by reworking Derek Carr’s contract. Now the team has decided to retain veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu and the Saints agreed on a new deal to keep him with the team, according to Nick Underhill on X. The three-time Pro Bowler will return on a one-year, $7.2 million contract that includes performance-based incentives.

The Saints believe Tyrann Mathieu can help turn the defense around

Mathieu is entering his age-33 season, which will be his 13th in the NFL. He was selected in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2013. He spent the first five years of his career with the franchise before a one-year stint with the Texans followed by three years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2022, Mathieu signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints. New Orleans seemed to be the ideal fit for Mathieu as he's from the city and went to college at LSU.

After dealing with injuries early in his career, Mathieu has become a remarkably durable player. He only missed two games from 2017-2024. Last season, he had 62 total tackles with two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and seven passes defended.

The Saints hope to bounce back defensively under new coordinator Brandon Staley. Last season New Orleans had the 30th ranked defense, allowing 379.9 yards per game. But the organization believes it has some pieces in place to turn the defense around.

In addition to Mathieu, the Saints are bringing back defensive end Chase Young on a three-year, $51 million deal. Young was the second overall draft pick in 2020. And while he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype surrounding him upon entering the league, he's proven himself to be a solid defensive lineman when healthy. Young produced 5.5 sacks for the Saints last season. Still just 25, New Orleans hopes to tap into his substantial upside.