There has been much speculation, especially following news that Derek Carr could miss the entire 2025 season, that the New Orleans Saints will be drafting a quarterback with the No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But the latest reporting indicates some “skepticism” that New Orleans will ultimately do that.

Despite being linked to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, the Saints may very well pass on a quarterback to improve their offensive or defensive line.

“New Orleans hasn't used a first-round pick on a quarterback since 1971, when it drafted Archie Manning at No. 1. Yet even with the drought, even with Derek Carr dealing with a lingering shoulder injury, there still is a healthy dose of skepticism the Saints are interested in Sanders at No. 9,” NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote for ESPN.

Although one personnel executive told Schefter that the Saints are “hot and heavy” on Dart and may favor him over Sanders, Schefter reported that skepticism remains that Dart would come off the board that early.

“Speaking of Dart, there is skepticism about whether the Saints would take the Ole Miss passer at No. 9 — it feels high to many around the league,” Schefter wrote. “They have an equally strong need on defense, and had a contingent of officials — including Moore, assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley — in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday to visit with defenders Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams, both of whom are projected to be first-round picks.”

Still, the Saints may not be entirely out on Dart or any other quarterback if they don't pull the proverbial trigger in the top 10. New Orleans has the 40th overall pick, which could be used to either draft or trade up to draft a QB if the team decides No. 9 is just too high to try to find its quarterback of the future.

The Saints are coming off of a 5-12 season in which head coach Dennis Allen was fired a little over halfway through. New Orleans hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this offseason, giving the former college standout his first opportunity as a head coach in the NFL.

If Carr is unable to play this season and the Saints do not prioritize a QB in the draft, that would likely mean either Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener becomes the starter. The pair started a combined seven games this past season, losing all seven, and threw for 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.