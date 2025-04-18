In next week's NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints pick feels like one of the potential hinge points. Two competing visions from ESPN's Matt Miller and Jordan Reid demonstrate the divide over which direction they'll head in with the first of the Kellen Moore era. In an ESPN intel piece, Field Yates and Matt Miller expressed doubt that the Saints would select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the ninth pick. However, Jordan Reid vehemently disagreed and detailed how clarity in the wake of Derek Carr's injury would benefit them.

“The Saints' offseason moves signal they believe they're a ‘win now' team, including bringing back edge rusher Chase Young on a three-year deal and adding safety Justin Reid,” wrote Reid. “With Sanders and Rattler, the Saints would have two inexpensive options under center while the Carr situation becomes more clear.”

New Orleans' rookie head coach is in charge of reversing the fortunes of a Saints franchise that has been stagnant since Drew Brees' retirement. They've kicked the tires on Jameis Winston, Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, and tried their luck with former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, but each has failed to produce winning football. The prerequisite for any new head coach is to identify their starting quarterback.

Derek Carr's injury complicates matters for New Orleans

Carr's lingering shoulder injury has put his 2024 season in doubt and placed the Saints in a bind next season. As a result of Carr's shoulder injury their No. 9 pick is under even more scrutiny if they are unsure whether their starting quarterback will be ready for the fall opener. Few of the teams ahead of the Saints have expressed a desire to draft Sanders in the top 10. Another team could trade up, but the Saints are operating under the assumption that if Sanders falls past the New York Giants, his slide would lead directly to them. That's where it gets interesting.

In Yates' opinion, the Saints already have a stop-gap on their roster.

“This is the same front office that drafted Spencer Rattler in the fifth round last year, and a source told me that they still like his ability and upside a lot. New coach Kellen Moore could change that dynamic, but this isn't a team that's a quarterback away, from a team-building standpoint,” wrote Yates.

Last year, Rattler didn't set the league on fire either. He started six games for the Saints, completing 57 percent of his attempts for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Few people would claim that Rattler has a higher upside than Sanders though.

New Orleans could also pick Jaxson Dart if he falls to Day 2 and there's been ample buzz connecting them to Louisville's Tyler Shough. If Sanders doesn't go to the Saints, though, picks 10-20 become infinitely more interesting to watch.