The New Orleans Saints have the 40th pick in the NFL Draft, which comes in the second round, and it will be interesting to see what direction they go in. They could use the pick for offense, and in a mock draft from ESPN, they think that it may be used on a quarterback, more specifically Quinn Ewers.

“Derek Carr will be back in 2025, but there's a sense around the league that he's a placeholder while the Saints draft their QB of the future,” ESPN's Matt Miller wrote. “Ewers has injury concerns, but he did lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinals in back-to-back seasons. He's a touch-and-timing passer who would fit new coach Kellen Moore's offense. Ewers doesn't add value as a runner and must work at seeing the field faster, but his arm talent and mechanics are fits for a future NFL starter.”

The Saints seem to be committed to Carr for the time being, but in the future, they will need somebody to step up to the plate. They drafted Spencer Rattler last season, but that still shouldn't rule out them selecting a quarterback in this draft, especially if it's the best player available at the time.

Are the Saints committed to Derek Carr?

Last month, Mickey Loomis let it be known that they were riding with Derek Carr this season and that he was the QB1.

“I think we feel like we've got a guy we can win with,” Loomis said.

With a new coaching staff in place, the Saints want to have a better year than last season, and they're crafting their team with the chance to be competitive. Though this may be the plan for next season, it's not certain what the future holds for the team, especially with the large cap hit they continue to take.

Right now, the best thing for the Saints to do is continue to try and build a winning team and use the draft to do so, but they also need to think about the future, and that means looking at a quarterback. If they don't think Rattler is the guy to lead the future, they should have some options in this draft, such as Ewers or even someone like Jalen Milroe.

For now, Carr will be a good option for them and it will be interesting to see what he does under head coach Kellen Moore and if he can create the same success he had at the beginning of last season with the Saints.