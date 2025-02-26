The New Orleans Saints have had a looming cap space problem for years, and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon. Derek Carr is one of those players that costs a lot against the Saints cap space, and with Mickey Loomis recently saying that they're sticking with him as their starting quarterback, things won't change anytime soon.

“I think we feel like we've got a guy we can win with,” Loomis said.

The Saints have a new coaching staff, and usually with that comes with major changes within the roster. For the Saints, the offense will be staying the same at the quarterback position for now, and it sounds like they're excited about what Carr can bring to their team once again this season.

During Kellen Moore's introductory press conference as the head coach, he mentioned Carr as a tremendous quarterback in the league and seemed happy to be able to work with him.

“We feel fortunate to have Derek here, the experience he has. He's a big-time quarterback in this league,” Moore said recently at the NFL Combine.

The Saints are expected to be over the cap when free agency starts in the next two weeks, and Carr has a large number of $51.4 attached to his name. There are some ways that they can free up some space, and one of them is restructuring Carr's deal. Loomis knows that their cap space is limited and Carr's number is a reason for it.

“Yeah, it's tight,” Loomis said. “There's no secret to that, and his is a big number, so we're going to hopefully be able to maneuver.”

If the Saints are able to find ways to create more cap space, they should try any way they can so improvements can be made on the team. After a disappointing season where they fired Dennis Allen midway through the year, the Saints are looking for better luck, and the new era of Moore should help them get there.