A costly lesson arrived before any medical update. The league hit Rashod Bateman with a $25,154 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct after he directed abusive language toward an official in the win over Miami.

Flags and fines don’t alter his importance in Baltimore’s spacing-heavy passing attack, but they do underline John Harbaugh’s year-to-year refrain about poise when the whistle blows.

Roughly a week later, the conversation shifted from discipline to durability. Bateman left the next game with an ankle issue and was seen in a walking boot afterward. Jamison Hensley reported that the wide receiver is dealing with a sprained ankle.

Harbaugh sounded cautiously optimistic, saying, “I think he’s going to be OK. We’ll see how serious it is going forward.” That tracks with the early read inside the building: concern, but no immediate indication of a long absence.

The short-term plan is straightforward. Trainers manage swelling, Bateman advances through treatment, and the staff tailors practice reps while gauging pain and stability.

Baltimore’s offense is built to win with distribution, yet Bateman’s burst and boundary craft give Lamar Jackson valuable answers against press and in red-zone leverage. If he sits out a week, Baltimore leans harder on its tight ends and perimeter screens to keep the chains moving without straying from identity.

Discipline remains part of the story. The fine against Miami serves as a real-time reminder that the margin is thin in a crowded AFC. Expect Harbaugh and his captains to keep pounding the message about clean post-play behavior as the stakes rise.

There is complementary fuel coming from the other side of the ball. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey framed the defense’s mindset after a 27-19 win over Minnesota, Baltimore’s third straight following a 1-5 start.

“We’re trying to get it to where we can win games on defense,” he said, adding that the group wants to give Lamar Jackson a smoke break by flipping fields with takeaways. That swagger matched the box score, as turnovers became points and eased the load on an offense still searching for rhythm.

Taken together, Baltimore’s week delivered two truths. Keep the temperament in check, get Bateman’s ankle right, and let a resurgent defense buy the offense time. If both trends hold, the Ravens can keep stacking wins while their top wideout heals.