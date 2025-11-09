The New York Giants have struggled to stack wins so far this season, but they have been competitive ever since they inserted Jaxson Dart into the starting lineup at quarterback. On Sunday, Dart looked like he was going to pick up another win as his Giants led the Chicago Bears late in the fourth quarter.

The Giants had a 17-10 lead and were just a yard away from doubling the advantage, when head coach Brian Daboll opted to kick a field goal down on the one-yard line. At the time, a 10-point lead seemed like a defensible decision, but then Caleb Williams caught fire.

The Bears quarterback led his team on back-to-back touchdown drives, the last of which he capped off with a 17-yard touchdown run that gave the Bears a 24-20 lead. Dart left the game earlier in the second half with an injury, and Russell Wilson was not able to lead a game-winning drive as the Giants blew another double-digit lead.

As soon as Wilson's final pass fell incomplete, FOX commentator and legendary NFL tight end Greg Olsen wasted no time ripping Daboll for kicking that late field goal on the goal line.

Many fans agreed, and it eventually cost the Giants a shot at either overtime or at least to stop a two-point conversion to remain in the lead.

Blowing these late leads has become somewhat of a theme for the Giants, who moved to 0-4 this season when they have a lead of at least 10 points on the road, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Of course, the worst of those losses came against the Denver Broncos, when the Giants gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter on the way to one of the biggest collapses of this NFL season.

Now, the Giants have dropped to 2-8 on the season and are pretty much out of the playoff race. Daboll will be coaching for his job over the back half of the season, and will have to avoid more collapses like these in order to keep it. The injury to Dart will take headlines all week, but this was an avoidable loss with or without the starting quarterback.