The New York Giants appeared to be on their way to a road victory as they led the Chicago Bears by 10 points early in the fourth quarter. But as they found out in three other road games that saw them build a double-digit leads, the Giants were unable to hold on to their advantage. Caleb Williams and the Bears rallied for two late touchdowns and the NFC North team earned a 24-20 victory.

The Giants fell to 2-8 with the loss, but the defeat was not the worst news of the day. Talented rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion on a designed quarterback running play. He was forced out of the game and head coach Brian Daboll was forced to insert veteran QB Russell Wilson into the lineup.

Dart has shown excellent skills and athleticism throughout his time under center for the Giants. He has has shown the ability to run away from defensive pressure. However, Daboll's decision to use him on designed running plays has drawn criticism from media members. Fox analyst Greg Olsen has called out Daboll and SNY reporter Connor Hughes criticized the coach for putting the talented rookie at risk for injury.

“All quarterbacks get sacked. But the designed runs? Lowering his shoulder into linebackers and safeties? The refusal to protect himself?

Article Continues Below

“It was going to catch up. In Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the Bears, it did.”

Caleb Williams took apart Giants defense

The Bears offense came to life in the fourth quarter as Caleb Williams used his running and passing ability to rally his team. After throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze to get the Bears close at 20-17 with 3:56 remaining in the game, Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 17-yard scramble around left end in which he outraced the New York defense.

Dart completed 19 of 29 passes for 242 yards and he ran for 66 yards. Williams completed 20 of 36 passes for 220 yards and he did not throw an interception. He ran 8 times for 63 yards.