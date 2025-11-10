The New York Giants' 24-20 Week 10 loss against the Chicago Bears marks the end of an era for the organization. After blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, including allowing a 53-yard touchdown drive in less than 90 seconds, the Giants fell to 2-8 on the season. The defeat was the final nail in the coffin as the team announced on Monday that they had decided to part ways with head coach Brian Daboll.

Team president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch released a joint statement on the Giants' social media pages, highlighting Daboll's failure and promising to deliver a better product to the fans.

“We spoke this morning about the direction of our franchise on the field, and we have decided at this time, it is in our best interest to make a change at the head coaching position,” said Mara and Tisch. “The past few seasons have been nothing short of disappointing, and we have not met our expectations for this franchise. We understand the frustrations of our fans, and we will work to deliver a significantly improved product.”

Mara and Tisch ended their statement by thanking Daboll for his time in New York and wishing him well in his future endeavors.

“We appreciate Coach Daboll for his contributions to our organization. We wish the Daboll family all the best in the future.”

The team also announced they are promoting offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to interim head coach and retaining general manager Joe Schoen, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“We feel like Joe has assembled a good young nucleus of talent, and we look forward to its development,” Mara said. “Unfortunately, the results of the past three years have not been what any of us want. We take full responsibility for those results and look forward to the kind of success our fans expect.

Daboll spent three and a half seasons as the Giants' head coach. He finishes his tenure with a 20-40-1 record and one playoff appearance. He ranks as the fifth-lowest head coach in the organization with a .336 winning percentage, just ahead of Joe Judge (.303) and Pat Shurmur (.281).