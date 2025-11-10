Even if they're no longer teammates, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones stands by his former mentor, New York Giants legend Eli Manning.

In a viral video with Fanatics, Jones was asked to speak when a quarterback who was “better” than Manning was named. The list included Hall of Famers like Peyton Manning, Brett Farve, and Tom Brady — who will inevitably get in — as well as some of Manning's 2004 NFL Draft peers, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers.

Still, Jones did not waver, always going with Manning. Among the other names included were Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, and Drew Brees. He did concede that Peyton Manning was a “tough one” to call, but he still went with his younger brother. “Eli's my guy,” Jones explained with a slight laugh.

Brady's jersey was the last one shown. Jones sheepishly stood by his opinion. “I mean, Eli's my guy,” he reasoned. “I've gotta go with Eli.”

Daniel Jones' Giants teammate Eli Manning responded

Manning seemed appreciative of Jones' support. He responded on X, formerly Twitter, by quote-posting and saying, “This guy is smart…he went to Duke.”

Of course, the two remain close long after their days on the Giants together. Jones was recently on the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, roasting the latter throughout his appearance. They were teammates in 2019, Manning's last year and Jones' first year in the NFL.

Jones was drafted by the Giants with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to succeed Manning. After Manning started the year 0-2, Jones would take the reins.

His first season remains his best from a statistical standpoint with the Giants. Jones threw for over 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. He did, however, have 12 interceptions and six fumbles (three lost).

Now, Jones is in his first year with the Colts. They are 8-2, and Jones leads the NFL in passing yards (2,659) and has thrown 15 touchdowns.

Manning retired after the 2019 season, ending his 16-year NFL career with the Giants. They are now starting another quarterback out of Ole Miss, Jaxson Dart.