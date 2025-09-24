Russell Wilson will no longer be the QB1 for the New York Giants amid a 0-3 start to the 2025-26 season. However, Wilson's wife, Grammy-winning singer Ciara, is reminding her husband to keep an uplifting spirit.

Ciara posted some photos of the quarterback and their family enjoying their time in the Big Apple.

“The Carousel of Life. So many reasons to smile [black heart],” she captioned the photos.

Wilson has been replaced by Jaxson Dart who will make his starting debut at home Sunday against the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium.

“A QB change: Giants are planning to start rookie Jaxson Dart on Sunday vs. the Chargers, sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The news follows Giants head coach Brian Daboll still had yet to make a decision on the quarterback situation.

“We’re working through all personnel decisions. We’ll do that in the next few days,” Daboll said Sunday, via SNY. “I’d say we’re evaluating everything.”

Wilson has yet to make a statement regarding the benched notice but he shared a verse from the Bible on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us,” he posted referencing Ephesians 3.

He also reposted Ciara's post adding, “My why, love you guys.”

Following the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (22-9), Wilson talked about “tough moments” and having “thick skin.”

“I think there’s highs and lows and there’s always tough moments,” Wilson told reporters after the game. “You gotta have thick skin, you gotta be able to know who you are, know the player you are and what you’re capable of.”

This is the second time that Wilson has been benched in his NFL career. For the final two games of the 2023 season, he was benched by the Denver Broncos and was replaced by Jarrett Stidham.

Wilson signed a one-year Giants for a base value of $10.5 million. His future with the Giants is still unclear as the organization has a choice to keep him on the order or can trade him before the Nov. 4 deadline.