Before the New York Giants signed Russell Wilson in free agency, they were one of the several teams involved in the extended Aaron Rodgers conversation. While Rodgers has remained quiet for most of the 2025 NFL free agency period, he opened up about the positive conversations he had with Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

Although still a free agent, Rodgers has talked to multiple teams but “really enjoyed” his conversation with Daboll, he said on the Thursday edition of ‘The Pat McAfee Show.' Wilson's signing almost solidifies that the two will never work together, but Rodgers clearly respects the vision Daboll has for the game.

“I will say, I did talk to Brian Daboll,” Rodgers said. “I had a great conversation with him; really enjoyed him a lot. He's a lot of fun to talk to and has a beautiful football mind.”

Aaron Rodgers on talking with Brian Daboll & the Giants "has a beautiful football mind" pic.twitter.com/pWQ2VWKz2T — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rodgers also revealed that he is still unsure if he will play in 2025. The 41-year-old admitted to dealing with “non-football issues” that have him contemplating retirement. Rodgers said he has been open about his internal debate with every team he has considered. Needless to say, his ongoing reflection was likely one of the deciding factors in the Giants signing Wilson.

Entering free agency, Daboll and the Giants were seen as split between Wilson and Rodgers. In the relatively shallow free agency class, those were the two veterans most quarterback-needy teams monitored. After a brief deliberation period, New York walked away with Wilson as its guy.

Giants projected to take quarterback in 2025 NFL Draft

Even with Wilson on the team, the Giants are expected to add another quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. While many initially expected New York to target the position in the first round, recent developments suggest the team could address the matter in the middle rounds.

With Cam Ward widely expected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, the Giants would be left with Shedeur Sanders at No. 3. However, if they pass on Sanders, some see them as favorites to target Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. But with Dart's stock rising each day, a trade-up to the mid-to-late first round would likely be required to land Dart.

Behind Sanders and Dart, the Giants have shown interest in Louisville's Tyler Shough and Alabama's Jalen Milroe. New York scheduled private workouts with Sanders, Shough and Milroe in the week leading up to the draft.